Vidit Dhawan
Nov 01 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022: What Team India needs to do to qualify for semis?
Team India are currently second in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 points table with four points.
The Men in Blue registered wins over arch-rivals Pakistan and the Netherlands.
Their only defeat came against table-toppers South Africa.
If Team India were to win their remaining two games against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, they would qualify for the semis.
India could also qualify for the semis if they win one of their two remaining games and both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe fail to win more than one.
In the scenario that the Men in Blue lose both their remaining games, they will not have any chance of progressing to the semis.
If Team India want to top their group, they will have to win at least one more game than South Africa.
The India vs Bangladesh clash will take place live at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday, November 2, at the Adelaide Oval.
Meanwhile, the India vs Zimbabwe match will take place live at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 6, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
As for the T20 World Cup 2022 semis, they will begin on Wednesday, November 9.
