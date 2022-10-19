Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 19 ,2022
T20 World Cup 2022: Which teams are likely to enter the Super 12 stage?
The Netherlands currently sits atop the Group A points table in the 1st round of the T20 World Cup 2022. They c currently lead the race for the Super 12 stage.
Namibia currently sit 2nd in Group A with one win and a loss, but an NRR of +1.277. The top two teams from each group qualify for the Super 12 stage.
Sri Lanka are third in the table with one win and a loss. They can qualify for the Super 12 stage if they defeat the Netherlands, and Namibia beat UAE.
UAE are placed at the bottom of the first-round points table in Group A.
Scotland can qualify for the Super 12 stage from Group B, if they beat Ireland on Wednesday. They currently have one win in one game.
Zimbabwe sit second in the table with a win and an NRR of +1.550. They will have the chance of qualifying got the Super 12 stage if they win against West Indies
Ireland will be hoping to defeat Scotland on Wednesday, which will open their qualification chances.
West Indies need to win their remaining first-round matches if they wish for Super 12 qualification. They are currently at the bottom of Group B points table.
The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on October 22 with the Australia vs New Zealand match.
