T20 World Cup: 4 youngsters who have impressed with their performance
Mohammad Naim finished the T20 World Cup campaign as the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh. The 22-year-old scored 174 runs in 7 matches.
23-year-old Pathum Nissanka ended his T20 World Cup campaign as Sri Lanka's second-highest run-scorer. He scored 221 runs in 8 innings.
20-year-old Mujeeb Ur Rahman was one of the key bowlers for Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. He picked 7 wickets despite missing a game due to an injury.
Although Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton picked only 2 wickets for Namibia in the T20 World Cup, he was one of their key bowlers when it came to bowling in the middle-overs.
