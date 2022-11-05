Vishal Tiwari
Nov 05 ,2022
T20 World Cup: 5 big-name players who have been dismal in Australia
Image: ICC
David Warner has scored just 44 runs in the tournament and is not even in the top 50 run-scorers' list.
Image: ICC
Rohit Sharma has scored 74 runs in 4 matches at an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 108.82.
Image: ICC
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has scored just 14 runs from 4 matches in the ongoing tournament.
Image: ICC
KL Rahul has scored 72 runs in 4 matches at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate of 109.09.
Image: ICC
Mohammad Rizwan has played 4 matches and scored 71 runs at an average of 17.75 and strike rate of 100.00.
Image: ICC
