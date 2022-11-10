Vidit Dhawan
Nov 10 ,2022
T20 World Cup: 5 Indian players who massively disappointed in Australia
Team India's T20 World Cup campaign ended in heartbreak after England registered an emphatic 10-wicket win over them.
England chased down the target of 169 with ease as they had four overs to spare.
Most of Team India's struggles were at the top as the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were poor with the bat.
Rohit scored just 116 runs throughout the tournament after six innings at an average of just 19.33.
Rahul's performance was not much better either as he scored 128 runs at an average of 21.33.
India's choice of wicketkeeper also was a major concern as both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik failed to deliver.
Pant scored just nine runs in the two games he played at an average of just 4.50.
On the other hand, Karthik managed to score just 14 runs from three innings at an average of 4.66.
Last but not least, Axar Patel also had a disappointing performance with both bat and ball.
Axar scored nine runs and picked up three wickets, having the worst economy (8.62) among all bowlers.
