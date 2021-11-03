T20 World Cup: 5 players to watch out for in New Zealand vs Scotland game
Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup
Left-arm pacer Trent Boult would be hoping to continue his splendid run after an impactful performance against Team India
Image: AP
The Scottish wicket-keeper batter Matthew Cross would be expected to showcase a stellar performance against New Zealand
Image: AP
Ish Sodhi who had bagged the Man of the Match award against India will be looking forward to bamboozling the Scottish batters
Image: AP
Medium-pacer Josh Davey is Scotland's highest wicket-taker in this tournament with nine scalps to his name
Image: AP
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would be eager to lead from the front by making his bat do the talking
Image: AP