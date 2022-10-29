Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 29 ,2022
T20 World Cup: 5 players who have disappointed so far
Image: AP/@indiancricketteam/Instagram
English captain Jos Buttler is one of the top players who have disappointed so far in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: AP
Buttler has scored only 18 runs off two matches, despite scoring two fifties against Australia in the T20I series prior to the World Cup.
Image: AP
KL Rahul has emerged as most disappointing batter among the top four batters in the Indian batting line-up.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Rahul has hit only 13 runs in two matches so far for the Indian cricket team.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Australia’s star opener David Warner has also struggled to score runs in the T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: AP
Last edition’s Player of the Series, Warner has scored 16 runs in two games so far for the defending champions.
Image: AP
Allrounder Mitchell Marsh has also underperformed for the 2021 T20 World Cup champions.
Credit- AP
Marsh has scored only 33 runs in two games, while not picking up any wickets.
Credit- AP
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has scored only four runs in two games for his team in the T20 World Cup 2022.
Credit- AP
