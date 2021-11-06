T20 World Cup: 5 Possible Scenarios as India, Afghanistan, NZ qualification race heats up
If New Zealand beat Afghanistan in its last game of the group stage on November 7, India will be out of the qualification race and the Kiwis will advance to the semis.
If Afghanistan win marginally against New Zealand, India will only require a victory over Namibia and the Men in Blue will make it to the knockout stage based on their superior net run rate.
If Afghanistan win big against NZ, India will have to beat Namibia comprehensively in order to boost their net run rate and qualify for the semis.
If Afghanistan win its clash against New Zealand and India go down against Namibia, the Men in Blue will be out of the race.
If Afghanistan beat NZ by a big margin and India fail to beat Namibia comprehensively, the Mohammad Nabi-led side will advance to the semi-final stage.
