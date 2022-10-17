Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 17 ,2022
T20 World Cup: 5 reasons why Team India could win the T20 WC title in Australia
Image: bcci.tv
Team India has won 23 out of the 32 T20I games they have played so far in 2022.
Image: bcci.tv
While India exited the last year’s World Cup from the Super 12 stage, they have an impressive winning record this year.
Image: bcci.tv
Team India is currently the no. 1 team in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings.
Image: bcci.tv
Being placed at the no. 1 slot in the rankings list, India certainly remains one of the favorites to reach the semi-final.
Image: bcci.tv
The top four of the Indian batting lineup have the potential to dominate opponents single-handedly.
Image: bcci.tv
When combined, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I run tally in 2022 stands at a staggering 2132 runs.
Image: AP
Hardik Pandya, the allrounder will be the key to India’s dream of lifting the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2022.
Image: bcci.tv
Alongside the IPL title win as a captain, Pandya has scored 436 runs in 19 T20I this year. He has also taken important wickets.
Image: bcci.tv
The pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar accounted for five wickets in the warm-up game against Australia.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
With the pace duo reunited, India has a high chance of minimizing errors as both pacers come in with loads of reputation.
Image: bcci.tv
