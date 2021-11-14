T20 World Cup Final: Here's who former cricketers think will win between NZ & AUS
Image: T20WorldCup/ICC
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has picked Australia as favourites to win the ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand tonight.
Image: ShaneWarne/Insta
Former South African cricketer Morne Morkel has picked New Zealand as favourites to win tonight's clash against Australia in the UAE.
Image: MorneMorkel/Insta
Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen has dubbed Australia as favourites to win the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.
Image: KevinPietersen/Insta
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly thinks Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will win tonight's clash against Australia.
Image: SouravGanguly/Insta
Former Pakistan great Wasim Akram, whose wife is an Australian, is backing Australia to lift their maiden World T20 title tonight.
Image: WasimAkram/Insta
Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar thinks Aaron Finch-led Australia side will take home the World T20 title tonight.
Image: SunilGavaskar/Insta