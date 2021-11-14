T20 World Cup Final: Top 5 players to watch out for in T20 World Cup final
Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup/T20WorldCup.com
David Warner would be hoping to make the New Zealand bowlers toil hard right from the word 'Go'
Image: AP
Trent Boult would be looking forward to rattling the Australian top-order early on with the new ball in hand
Image: AP
Leggie Adam Zampa would be expected to spin a web around the Kiwi batters after the Powerplay overs
Image: AP
The Aussies would be wary of Jimmy Neesham's all-round abilities in the decider of the T20 World Cup 2021
Image: AP
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would have saved his best for the last and could score a big one in the summit clash
Image: AP