T20 World Cup history: Wins with most balls to spare
Image: ICC
Sri Lanka repeated history against Netherlands by winning another match comfortably in the 2021 T20 World Cup with 77 balls to spare.
Image: Twitter@ICC
India routed Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup by chasing down the target of 86 with 81 balls to spare.
Australia defeated Bangladesh in the 2021 T20 World Cup with 82 balls to spare as they chased down the target of 74.
Image: AP
Sri Lanka thrashed Netherlands in the 2014 T20 World Cup by winning the match with 90 balls to spare as they chased down the target of 40.
Image: ICC