Vidit Dhawan
Oct 30 ,2022
T20 World Cup: India's SWOT analysis ahead of crucial encounter against South Africa
Image: Twitter@BCCI
KL Rahul's lack of runs at the top of the order is a concern for Team India going into the game against South Africa.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
On the other hand, captain Rohit Sharma's comeback to form is a huge plus for Team India.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Virat Kohli has been India's best performer, having smacked fifties in both games of the T20 World Cup so far.
Image: AP
With Suryakumar Yadav also scoring a fifty against the Netherlands, Team India's top order seems to be in good form.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Dinesh Karthik's lack of batting in the T20 World Cup could be a threat as the wicketkeeper could be out of touch.
Image: AP
Hardik Pandya is a huge asset for Team India because of his ability to deliver with both bat and ball.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Axar Patel's two wickets against the Netherlands could just be the boost he needs after a dismal performance against Pakistan.
Image: Twitter@ICC, ANI
Team India's pace attack has been on fire with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami, all firing on all cylinders.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
After picking up two wickets in his previous game, R Ashwin also seems to be in decent form.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
With Team India set to play their first game in Perth, this game against South Africa could prove to be tricky.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
