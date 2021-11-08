T20 World Cup: List of records that could be broken in tonight's India vs Namibia game

Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya is just 2 sixes away from reaching 100 international sixes. He has hit 12, 54, and 32 sixes in Test, ODI, and T20I format respectively so far.
Instagram Image-@indiancricketteam/ICC
KL Rahul will come out to bat in his 50th T20I innings against Namibia. He has played 53 matches so far and scored 1697 runs in total.
Instagram Image-@indiancricketteam/ICC
The Indian skipper Virat Kohli now needs only nine sixes to reach his 100th T20I six. He has hit 91 sixes in total while playing for India in 94 matches.
Instagram Image-@indiancricketteam/ICC
Rohit Sharma now needs only 18 runs to reach a total of 3000 T20I runs and become the third batter to do so in global cricket. He also needs five sixes to complete 450 international sixes.
Instagram Image-@indiancricketteam/ICC
The Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus needs just one six to hit 50 sixes in T20 cricket. He has played a total of 84 T20 matches and 29 T20I matches for Namibia.
Instagram Image-@official_cricketnamibia/ICC