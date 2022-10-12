Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 12 ,2022
T20 World Cup: Rahul-Rohit or Warner-Finch, a look at most successful opening pairs
Heading into the T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul is among the most successful opening pairs in T20Is.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have scored 1809 runs together in 36 innings, with five-century stands and 10 half-century partnerships.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
The Australian opening pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner is 6th in the list of highest partnership runs in a career with 1524 runs in 40 innings.
Image: AP
Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan top the list with 2183 runs in 43 innings at an average of 53.24.
Image: AP
Devon Conway and Martin Guptill of New Zealand have scored 423 runs in 10 innings so far with one century stand and three 50+ run stands.
Image: AP
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are also among the top opening pairs to look out for in the T20 World Cup.
Image: AP
The Afghan opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai has a tally of 830 runs to their tally in 24 innings.
Image: AP
Jos Buttler and Alex Hales will open the batting for England in the T20 World Cup 2022. They recently hit a century stand in the 1st T20I vs Australia.
Image: @englandcricket/Instagram
South Africa openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma have scored 593 T20I runs while batting together in 12 innings.
Image: AP
