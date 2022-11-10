Suraj Alva
Nov 10 ,2022
T20 World Cup semifinal: India Predicted XI vs England
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
KL Rahul with consecutive half-centuries is a good sign for Team India. Rohit Sharma is due for a big knock and will be aiming for big score.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Virat Kohli is the leading run-gettter in the T20 World Cup. The former skipper has incredible record at Adelaide and fans are hoping for another rmasterclass.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav is in smashing form at the T20 World Cup. He will hold the key to India's progression to the semi-final
Image: AP
Rishabh Pant hasn't set the T20 World Cup on fire having played just two matches. He could get a look in for the semi-final and would want to make chance count.
Image: AP
Hardik Pandya has bowled well but hasn't contributed enough with the bat. With a place in the final at stake, the all-rounder's contribution will be vital.
Image: AP
Yuzvendra Chahal is yet to get a game in T20 World Cup. The leg spinner could be included in place of struggling Axar Patel depending on the Adelaide surface.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Ravichandran Ashwin hasn't set the tournament on fire but he will certainly add depth to the lineup with his batting abilities
Image: AP
Arshdeep Singh is the leading wicket-taker for India in the tournament.He will be crucial to India's plans of beating England alongwith Shami and Bhuvneshwar.
Image: AP
Find Out More