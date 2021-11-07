T20 World Cup: Top 3 Afghanistan players who can upset New Zealand
(Image- t20worldcup.com / ICC)
The skipper of Afghanistan Mohammad Nabi is the top run-scorer for the team in the T20 World Cup 2021. His all-round skills would be beneficial for the team as they look for a semifinal ticket.
(Image- t20worldcup.com / ICC)
Rashid Khan is arguably the best T20 wrist spinner in the world. He has taken the most no. of wickets for the team so far. He has also bowled 36 dot balls while accounting for 7 wickets in total.
(Image- t20worldcup.com / ICC)
Karim Jannat scored 42*(22) as Afghanistan lost to India on November 3. However, Jannat had a good match as he also dismissed one batter by giving away seven runs in an over.
(Image- t20worldcup.com / ICC)