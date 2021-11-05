T20 World Cup: Top 5 players to watch out for in India vs Scotland match
Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup
'Hitman' Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a match-winning half-century against Afghanistan
Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup
Opener George Munsey will be expected to take the attack to the Indian bowlers right from the word 'Go'
Image: @T20WorldCup
Senior offie Ravichandran Ashwin was very economical against Afghanistan as he finished with figures of 2/14 from his four overs
Image: AP
Scotland would be hoping from Michael Leask to showcase an impactful all-round performance during the Super 12 clash against India
Image: Twitter/@ICC
Captain Virat Kohli would be eager to lead Team India from the front especially with the bat in hand on his 33rd birthday
Image: AP