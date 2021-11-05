T20 World Cup: Top players who can pull off an upset over India
Matthew Cross can surprise Team India with his batting performance as well as his excellent glovework
Left-arm spinner Mark Watt would be hoping to leave no stone unturned in outfoxing the famed Indian batting line-up
The Men In Blue need to beware of Michael Leask who can spring a surprise with his all-round abilities
Chris Greaves can make India toil hard with his middle-order pyrotechnics as well as by spinning a web around the batters with his leg-spin
Pacer Safyaan Sharif can provide early jolts for Team India upfront with the new ball in hand
