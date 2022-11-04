Vidit Dhawan
Nov 04 ,2022
T20 World Cup: Top wicket-takers so far of T20 WC 2022
Image: AP
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana is one of the four bowlers to have picked up 10 wickets so far in the T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: PTI
With nine wickets to his name, Arshdeep Singh has been the pick among the Indian bowlers at the T20 World Cup 2022
Image: Twitter@BCCI
England's Sam Curran has also picked up nine wickets, with most of them coming in the death overs.
Image: AP
Sikandar Raza has undoubtedly been Zimbabwe's standout player as he has delivered with both and ball. He also has nine wickets to his name.
Image: AP
South Africa's Anrich Nortje and Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren have so far picked up 10 wickets each in the T20 World Cup.
Image: Twitter@CricketSouthAfrica
Netherlands' Bas de Leede and Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani are two of the three bowlers who have picked up 11 wickets at the T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: Twitter@CricketNetherlands
Ireland's Joshua Little is the latest to join the duo of Bas de Leede and Blessing Muzarbani after his hat-trick against New Zealand.
Image: AP
Little dismissed the star-studded trio of Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner
Image: Twitter@CricketIreland
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is the top wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far with 13 scalps to his name.
Image: Twitter@SriLankaCricket
