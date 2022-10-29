Vishal Tiwari
Oct 29 ,2022
T20 World Cup: What Team India needs to do to qualify for semis
Image: BCCI
India have played two games in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far against Pakistan and Netherlands.
Image: BCCI
India have won both their games in the tournament and are at the top of the points table in Group 2.
Image: BCCI
In order to book a spot in the semis, India must win at least two of their three remaining group-stage matches.
Image: BCCI
India are slated to play against South Africa in their next match of the T20 World Cup.
Image: BCCI
India are favourites to qualify for the semi-final from Group 2 of the T20 World Cup.
Image: BCCI
