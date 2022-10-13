Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 13 ,2022
T20 World Cup: Who will be the player of the tournament in Australia?
Image: BCCI/AP
Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket this year with 801 runs in 23 games. He has hit six 50s and 1 century so far in 2022.
Image: BCCI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket this year with 32 wickets in 24 games. He is the key pacer for India in the T20WC.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli has scored 485 runs in 14 games so far in 2022 and has recently stormed his way back to form. He has four 50s and one century to his name this year.
Image: AP
Liam Livingstone heads into the T20 World Cup on the back of much hype. The big-hitting batter has hit 339 runs in 22 games so far in his career with 156.9 SR.
Image: @englandcricket/Instagram
Dawid Malan is placed 6th in the ICC T20I rankings and has scored 430 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 144.29, including three half-centuries.
Image: @englandcricket/Instagram
Moeen Ali has scored 459 runs in 20 games so far in 2022 with a strike rate of 164.15. His off-spin bowling will also be useful for India in the T20 World Cup.
Image: @englandcricket/Instagram
Tim David has gained fame in T20 leagues across the world and has scored 672 runs at a strike rate of 160.0 in 19 games so far in his T20I career.
Image: AP
David Warner was the player of the tournament during the T20 World Cup 2021. He is the 6th highest T20I run-scorer of all time with 2850 runs.
Image: AP
Wanindu Hasaranga is currently one of the top all-rounders in T20I cricket and has notched up 19 wickets in 11 games so far in 2022.
Image: AP
Mohammed Rizwan is currently the no. 1 ranked T20I batter with 15 points more than Suryakumar. He has scored 787 runs in 17 games in 2022.
Image: BCCI
Another notable mention in the list is Hardik Pandya, who has scored 436 runs in 19 games with a strike rate of 151.38 so far in 2022.
Image: AP
