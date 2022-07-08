Sneha Biswas
Jul 08 ,2022
Taapsee Pannu: Inside actor's hardcore preparation for upcoming film 'Shabaash Mithu'
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of her biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu'.
Image: Instagram@taapsee
The film will bring forward the untold story of former Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj and will highlight her struggles and journey to fame.
Image: Instagram@taapsee
'Shabaash Mithu' will mark its theatrical debut on July 15.
Image: Instagram@taapsee
The sports drama will witness Taapsee Pannu stepping into the shoes of Mithali Raj.
Image: Instagram@taapsee
Ever since the project was announced, Taapsee is very active in sharing updates on the film with her fans and followers.
Image: Instagram@taapsee
The actor often gives fans a sneak peek into her rigorous training.
Image: Instagram@taapsee
The actor left no stones unturned in getting into the skin of her character.
Image: Instagram@taapsee
Find Out More