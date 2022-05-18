Take a look at Marvel Studios' upcoming films and TV shows
'She Hulk' will see Bruce Banner's lawyer cousin Jennifer Walters turn into She-Hulk. The series is set to arrive on Disney+ on August 17.
The upcoming series 'Ms Marvel' will introduce Marvel Studios' first Muslim superhero: Kamala Khan. The show is set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8.
Maya, who was introduced in 'Hawkeye,' will be next featured in an upcoming series 'Echo.'
'Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special' is a television special which will take place after the events of 'Thor: Love And Thunder.'
The fan-favourite tree Groot will be next featured in the upcoming series 'I Am Groot.'
Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson-starrer 'Thor: Love And Thunder is set to arrive in theatres on July 8.
The second instalment in 'Black Panther' series, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' is set to arrive in theatres soon.
Brie Larson is all set to reprise her role as 'Captain Marvel' in the upcoming film 'The Marvels.'
