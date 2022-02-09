Take cues from Alia Bhatt's elegant saree collection for this wedding season
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt has been giving away saree goals with her series of white sarees for the promotions of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' The actor recently stunned in a white saree with pink and blue pastel-shaded floral accents.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The actor's off-white saree with a golden border is worth taking cues from for a simple but elegant look. She gave away the perfect retro vibes by adding some red roses to her open hair.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The actor's see-through white saree with golden accents makes a perfect outfit for a day function.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Her silk saree look for the promotions of 'RRR' made her look nothing but gorgeous. She also wore a Gajra around her bun and accessorised the look with golden Jhumkas.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt stunned in a golden coloured saree with a pink blouse at Anushka Ranjan's wedding.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Her colourful Lehriya saree made a perfect outfit for any traditional or glamorous function.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia surely took her fans' breath as she looked stunning in a red Sabyasachi saree.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial