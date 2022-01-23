Take cues from Deepika Padukone to wear every colour like a pro
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone is surely the epitome of grace and beauty in the film industry. The actor can slay in every colour and outfit. Her red cross-halter neck dress is proof of that.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor has stunned in monochrome outfits many times. Her Holi look from 2021 is one of those times when she stole hearts with her golden coloured ethnic look.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Only Deepika can style a green top with dark green pants and yet look trendy and remarkably stunning.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Her pastel saree with high neck yellow blouse stole the show on the sets of 'KBC 13.'
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor's doting blue monochrome outfit had all things matching. She looked gorgeous in the blue dress, coat and heels.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The pink monochrome look of the 'Gehraiyaan' star is worth taking cues from for any glamorous event.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone's head-turning look during the premiere of '83' had a black coloured tube gown, which she paired with diamond and emerald jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone surely can be 'every colour she likes' and this ivory ethnic look is its proof.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone