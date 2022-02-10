Take cues from Kangana Ranaut to look elegant in traditional attires
Image: Instagram/ @kanganaranaut
Kangana's impeccable dressing sense is loved by many. The actor looks resplendent in this yellow floral suit, which she has paired with similar coloured Juttis.
The 'Thalaivii' star's vibrant green saree with golden borders looks simple yet stylish. The braided hairstyle perfectly complements her look.
This orange and red-toned saree with golden borders looks every bit regal. The actor has accessorised her look with an intricate jewellery set as well as a Gajra around her hair.
Kangana Ranaut looks like a complete boss lady in this pastel pink saree, accessorised with statement earrings.
The light blue velvet-textured saree with a gorgeous cut-sleeves blouse has been accessorised with a complementing choker neckpiece and matching earrings.
Kangana exudes 'Warrior Queen' vibes in this stunning lehenga by JJ Valaya. The deep blue texture and beautiful prints make it a perfect fit for your trousseau.
Kangana chose this saree for receiving her fourth National Award earlier last year. The actor looks like the epitome of grace in this stunning traditional piece.
