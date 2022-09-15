Nehal Gautam

Sep 15 ,2022

Take cues from Mouni Roy's ethnic attires for this festive season
Mouni Roy wears an elegant white lehenga with golden embroidery and heavy jewellery. Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy dons a beautiful black and golden saree and pairs it with heavy danglers. Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
The 'Gold' actor wears a simple yet elegant green saree with matching earrings. Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy sports a bright pink coloured saree with embroidered full-sleeved blouse. Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy's blue Anarkali suit can be a good pick for any festive occasion. Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy dons a simple blue salwar suit with a printed dupatta. Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
