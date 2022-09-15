Nehal Gautam
Sep 15 ,2022
Take cues from Mouni Roy's ethnic attires for this festive season
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy wears an elegant white lehenga with golden embroidery and heavy jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy dons a beautiful black and golden saree and pairs it with heavy danglers.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
The 'Gold' actor wears a simple yet elegant green saree with matching earrings.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy sports a bright pink coloured saree with embroidered full-sleeved blouse.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy's blue Anarkali suit can be a good pick for any festive occasion.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy dons a simple blue salwar suit with a printed dupatta.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
