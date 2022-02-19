Feb 19 ,2022
Take cues from Ranveer Singh to rock the ponytail hairstyle with different outfits
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh is surely giving away some major hairstyling goals with a double ponytail.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor can style his ponytail with every outfit and look dashing. His gym look with a single ponytail always wins hearts.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor stunned in an all-black look, which had a shimmery jacket and carried his low ponytail in style.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
He aced the double ponytail look with a black and white long coat.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor has been giving away major styling goals with a low ponytail and diamond earrings on a suit.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
His ponytail and earrings also go equally well with ethnic attire.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The actor is surely one of the most stylish Bollywood stars and this picture is the proof.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
