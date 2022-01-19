Take cues from Rashmika Mandanna's ethnic wardrobe for any occasion
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna surely stunned in the green lehenga that she wore during the promotions of 'Pushpa.' She received a lot of compliments as she looked gorgeous.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The actor knows how to keep it simple yet beautiful in every look she carries. Her latest Sankranti look is one of them.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika's brown saree with a golden border and a red blouse is something subtle to pick for any festival.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The actor looked nothing but elegant in the off white saree. She completed her look by adding a flower to her bun.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Another green and cream lehenga from her wardrobe is surely a must-have for every woman.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
She can slay in every colour she picks and this white saree with a yellow blouse is proof of that.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna's beige suit with silver accents is surely a nice pick for any occasion.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The actor's white Anarkali suit with golden accents made her look nothing but gorgeous.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna