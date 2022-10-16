Swati Singh
Oct 16 ,2022
Take cues from Sidharth Malhotra on how to spice up your party wardrobe; See pics
The black and white-coloured pantsuit is perfect for a cocktail or any function.
Sidharth styles a black shiny blazer with similar coloured pants and a shirt.
Taking his style game a notch higher, the Shershah actor paired an orange suit with blue-coloured loafers.
Exuding class, Sidharth teamed up a leather jacket with a tie, white shirt and black pants.
Here, the actor paired a black velvet buttoned coat with matching pants.
The blue-coloured pantsuit paired with a graphic t-shirt looks super stylish.
Sidharth looks dapper in a blue-coloured suit as he could be seen posing in between the hills.
