Feb 20 ,2022
Take cues from Yami Gautam to stun in monochromatic outfits
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
While monochromatic outfits are in fashion these days, Yami Gautam seemingly is fond of them. The actor looks stunning in this beige top and pant set.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
She often dons monochromatic outfits. This black dress can be a comfy pick for a go-to outfit for any glamorous event.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
The actor's green pantsuit is something very trendy. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in the outfit.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
She recently donned a black top and pants on the talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' She kept her make-up at a minimum and completed her look with black heels.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
Yami Gautam styled a head to toe white coloured ethnic outfit which had a full-sleeved blouse and a long skirt.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
Yami's other chic look had pastel coloured puffed sleeved top and pants.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
Yami Gautam surely gave away major outfit goals as she looked trendy as ever in a purple sweater and matching pants.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
