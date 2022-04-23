Take fashion inspiration from Kangana Ranaut to rock bold eye makeup looks
Kangana Ranaut knows how to steal the limelight with her fashion game. The actor looks stunning in this bold kohled eyes look.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
The 'Queen' actor always manages to carry every look with grace and elegance.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
The bluish tinted eye makeup is adding a glam quotient to the overall look.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
Kangana is unleashing her inner boss lady in this black outfit and black eye makeup look.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
The actor manages to take her fashion game higher in this thigh-high slit outfit and bold eye look.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
In this look, Kangana perfectly matched her eye makeup tone with her outfit.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
The actor looks gorgeous in this formal look and the eye makeup is enhancing the overall look.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut