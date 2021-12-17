Take notes from Priyanka Chopra's varied hairstyles for the 'Matrix Resurrections' event
image:instagram@priyankachopra
Priyanka is looking stunning in the white and blue bodycon dress, but her braided hairstyle is setting major fashion goals tracing back to her character ‘Sati’ in the movie.
image:instagram@priyankachopra
PeeCee in this Blackwhite snake print dress is looking absolutely stunning and her wavy hair look going along with the dress is absolutely beautiful
image:instagram@priyankachopra
Priyanka is giving some major fashion goals in this formal high bun look
image:instagram@priyankachopra
She is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this green wrap around outfit and messy low hair bun look
image:instagram@priyankachopra
Priyanka looks quite glamourous in this red formal look, completing the look with open wavy hair
image:instagram@priyankachopra
Priyanka looks stunning in this messy high pony look with fridges and the hairstyle overall compliments her black sheer net dress
image:instagram@priyankachopra