Take notes from Saba Azad to ace your spring/ summer fashion
Image: Instagram/ @sabazad
Musician Saba Azad has impeccable taste in fashion, as evident from her stunning outfits. This white flair dress would make for the perfect fit this summer.
Image: Instagram/ @sabazad
Summer/ spring fashion is all about experimenting with colours. Saba's yellow jumpsuit perfectly fits the bill for that.
Image: Instagram/ @sabazad
A white blouse paired with a printed skirt and sneakers is undoubtedly the comfiest outfit to sport on a sunny day out.
Image: Instagram/ @sabazad
This velvet dress with a plunging neckline looks gorgeous. Saba has paired it up with statement earrings and hair accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @sabazad
Saba looks resplendent in this breezy organza dress, which has been paired up with matching boots and hoop earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @sabazad
The musician flaunts her quirky side in this saree from the Sabyasachi x H&M collection. Not to miss her cool headband and boho jewellery.
Image: Instagram/ @sabazad
Saba is all smiles as she poses in this cute outfit comprising of a white blouse and printed skirt.
Image: Instagram/ @sabazad