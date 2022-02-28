Take styling inspiration from Madhuri Dixit's cape styled looks
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is one of the most stylish actors in the industry. She never fails to impress her fans with her amazing choices of outfits.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
The evergreen actor knows to carry indo-western fusion looks with grace and elegance.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in this red coloured jacket styled cape and is giving some major fashion goals to her fans.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor made several heads turn in this multi-coloured outfit.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
This green coloured cape styled traditional look is simple yet elegant at the same time.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in this outfit and the cape sleeves are adding a drama element to the entire look.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene
The Bollywood Diva has managed to stun the fashion police in this traditional yet classy look.
Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene