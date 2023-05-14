Prateek Arya
May 14 ,2023
Tallest superstars in WWE history
Image: wwe.com
Standing at 6ft 11" Kevin Nash is not only one of the tallest men to win the WWE Championship, but also one of the tallest men to ever step inside a WWE ring.
Image: wwe.com
At 7 feet, Kane is one the tallest men who dominated the WWE ring for the most part in his career.
Image: wwe.com
Kurrgan is another 7 feeter of WWE. Despite being so tall he never reached the heights in WWE.
Image: wwe.com
Standing at 7 feet, Big Show is known as the "World's largest athlete."
Image: wwe.com
7 feet has been a common height in WWE as another one to carry that attribute was Big Cass.
Image: wwe.com
At 7ft 1" The Great Khali was one of the heaviest WWE stars ever too, and his huge frame earned him a run with the World Heavyweight Championship back in 2007.
Image: wwe.com
standing at 7ft 3" Omos is one of the tallest men in WWE history. He was released by the WWE recently.
Image: wwe.com
Andre the Giant is a legend. The WWE Hall of Famer is the second largest individual to ever wrestle for the WWE, standing at 7ft 4".
Image: wwe.com
Standing at 8ft, Giant Gonzalez is the tallest WWE superstar ever. Gonzalez was about a whole foot taller than The Big Show. Let that sink in.
Image: wwe.com
Find Out More