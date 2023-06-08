Anjali Choudhury
Tamannaah Bhatia in pantsuits is a lesson in power dressing
Image: @tamannaahspeaks/Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia donned an oversized off-white pantsuit teamed with a pristine white shirt.
The Jailer actress gave a twist to the ordinary pantsuit trend and paired her black blazer with sheer pants for a chic look.
The Lust Stories 2 actress wore a dark-shaded pantsuit with an oversized blazer during her photoshoot.
Tamannaah again gave a twist to the pantsuit trend by wearing a soft-pink pantsuit with faux fur around the edges of the pants and blazer sleeves.
Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a dark-blue pantsuit during one of her photoshoots and completed her look with dewy makeup.
