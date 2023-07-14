Anjali Negi
Tamannaah Bhatia is casual yet classy in camo print
Tamannaah Bhatia shared a set of photos on her Instagram handle on Friday.
The actress wore black bralette with camouflage trousers.
She paired it with a black-and-white blazer, with camo print on it.
Tamannaah left her hair loose and curly tresses.
She teamed her outfit with a pair of black heels.
For the makeup, Tamannaah opted for dewy look and glossy pink lip colour.
Tamannaah accessorised her outfit with gold earrings, watch and rings.
The actress also shared a closer look to the back of the blazer.
