Anjali Negi
Jul 03 ,2023
Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta: Leading ladies of Lust Stories 2
Image: Netflix
Netflix shared a set of pictures of the leading ladies from their recent show Lust Stories 2. In it, Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a lemon yellow outfit.
Image: Netflix
Her dress featured a bralette and a long skirt with a big buckle belt.
Image: Netflix
Mrunal Thakur wore a purple dress with a plunging neckline.
Image: Netflix
She paired her ensemble with a pair of hoop earrings and rings.
Image: Netflix
Neena Gupta posed in a purple saree with red border.
Image: Netflix
The actress teamed it with a pair of earrings and a red bindi.
Image: Netflix
Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash was clicked together in white and green ensemble respectively.
Image: Netflix
