Shreya Pandey
Jun 27 ,2023
Tamannaah Bhatia to Alia Bhatt: Celeb-inspired beige outfits for all occasions
Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram, Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted at the airport in a beige pantsuit. The actress looked chic in the comfortable wear.
Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
Kriti Sanon also shared a photo of herself in a beige outfit. The actress donned a beige-coloured knitted dress.
Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Anushka Sharma proved that beige is the colour of choice for casual wear as well. The actress paired a beige hoodie with black bottoms.
Anushka Sharma/Instagram
Alia Bhatt also donned a beige shirt. She paired it with denim to give the outfit a classic look.
Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Beige is a go-to colour not just for Western outfits but Indian attires as well. Janhvi Kapoor wore a beige-coloured corset saree recently.
Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna also wore a similar-coloured top. She teamed the top with a long skirt and a statement necklace to give it a casual look.
Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
Konkona Sen Sharma also opted for a beige pantsuit during the promotion of her upcoming series Lust Stories 2.
Konkona Sen Sharma/Instagram
Scoop actress Karishma Tanna layered her outfit with a beige overcoat while on holiday.
Karishma Tanna/Instagram
Genelia D Souza took to Instagram to share her photos in a beige-coloured ethnic suit.
Genelia D Souza/Instagram
Most recently, Deepika Padukone donned a beige tracksuit while travelling out of Mumbai.
Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Find Out More