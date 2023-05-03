Hardika Gupta
May 03 ,2023
Tamil actor Shalini celebrates divorce with photoshoot
@shalu2626/Instagram
Tamil actor Shalini announced her separation with husband Riaz by sharing photos from her "divorce photoshoot.". The ex-couple is divorced now.
@shalu2626/Instagram
Here, she is seen holding a golden banner with 'DIVORCED' written on it.
@shalu2626/Instagram
Shalini also stepped on her wedding photo frame in one of the photos.
@shalu2626/Instagram
She held a frame with "I got 99 problems but a husband ain't one" written on it.
@shalu2626/Instagram
She tore her wedding photo featuring her husband.
@shalu2626/Instagram
