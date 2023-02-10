Anjali Negi

Feb 10 ,2023

Tanya Abrol hitched to boyfriend Aashish Verma; see photos
Instagram: @seema_azmi
Chak De India fame Tanya Abrol recently tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Aashish Verma on Thursday (February 9). Instagram: @ashukla09
Actor Abhinav Shukla shared the first pictures of bride on his Instagram handle today. Instagram: @ashukla09
Tanya also posed with her 'Chak De India' co-stars on her big day. Instagram: @seema_azmi
Earlier, actress Seema Azmi shared pictures from Tanya's Haldi ceremony. Instagram: @seema_azmi
The bride with her girl gang during one of the pre-wedding festivities. Instagram: @seema_azmi
