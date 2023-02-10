Anjali Negi
Feb 10 ,2023
Tanya Abrol hitched to boyfriend Aashish Verma; see photos
Instagram: @seema_azmi
Chak De India fame Tanya Abrol recently tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Aashish Verma on Thursday (February 9).
Instagram: @ashukla09
Actor Abhinav Shukla shared the first pictures of bride on his Instagram handle today.
Instagram: @ashukla09
Tanya also posed with her 'Chak De India' co-stars on her big day.
Instagram: @seema_azmi
Earlier, actress Seema Azmi shared pictures from Tanya's Haldi ceremony.
Instagram: @seema_azmi
The bride with her girl gang during one of the pre-wedding festivities.
Instagram: @seema_azmi
