Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 20 ,2023
Tara Sutaria cosplays as a mermaid
tarasutaria/Instagram
Tara Sutaria's latest photo shoot with photographer Sasha Jairam, featured the actress cosplaying as an ethereal mermaid.
tarasutaria/Instagram
A fitted chiffon skirt flared up on its way down to give the artful circular illusion of a mermaid's tail.
tarasutaria/Instagram
The bustier featured shells bordering the sweetheart neckline, largely hidden by Tara's waist-long wild mane kept in place with a crown of shells.
tarasutaria/Instagram
The shell-based choker fell right in to theme as the dim play of light let the ample blush makeup shine bright.
tarasutaria/Instagram
Seated on a large artificial clam, Tara looked every bit a mermaid, drifting 'under the sea', as her caption stated.
tarasutaria/Instagram
