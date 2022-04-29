Tara Sutaria: Here are 'Heropanti 2' star's head-turning co-ord sets
Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria
Tara Sutaria surely turned heads as she stepped out in this full-sleeved black crop top and cheetah printed black and white skirt.
The actor gave away major Boss Lady vibes in this animal print crop top and skirt. She completed her look with a pair of black boots.
Tara Sutaria looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red pantsuit underneath which she wore a matching bralette. The actor carried a red coloured mini bag with the look.
She looked effortlessly stunning in a black and white striped waist coat, which she paired with matching pants.
The actor definitely knows how to slay in crop tops and this white corset, which she wore with a pair of matching pants, is surely out of the world.
The 'Heropanti 2' star stole hearts with this black sequin top and long skirt. She kept her look simple with minimum accessories.
Tara Sutaria donned another white corset with black lacy details and won hearts.
