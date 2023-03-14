Anjali Negi

Mar 14 ,2023

Tara Sutaria is a boss lady in checkered co-ord set
Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
Tara Sutaria shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Tuesday (March 14) donning a blue and white checkered co-ord outfit. Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
The Fendi ensemble featured a white T-shirt, high-waisted formal pants and a cropped jacket. Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
The actress paired her fit with a pair of white pumps and matching hand bag from Charles & Keith. Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
Tara completed her look with shimmery eyeshadow and nude lipstick. Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
For her hairstyle, Tara opted for a sleek, center-parted look. Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
