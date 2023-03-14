Anjali Negi
Mar 14 ,2023
Tara Sutaria is a boss lady in checkered co-ord set
Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
Tara Sutaria shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Tuesday (March 14) donning a blue and white checkered co-ord outfit.
Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
The Fendi ensemble featured a white T-shirt, high-waisted formal pants and a cropped jacket.
Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
The actress paired her fit with a pair of white pumps and matching hand bag from Charles & Keith.
Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
Tara completed her look with shimmery eyeshadow and nude lipstick.
Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
For her hairstyle, Tara opted for a sleek, center-parted look.
Image: @tarasutaria/Instagram
