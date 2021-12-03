Tara Sutaria: Take notes from 'Tadap' star to wear bold-black outfits in style
Tara Sutaria looked extremely gorgeous in black long slim fit dress with one arm ruffled sleeves as she graced the red carpet of Filmfare awards.
Tara Sutaria looks ethereal in black as she dressed up for Zee Cine Awards. She is looking beautiful in off shoulders high-thigh slit black floor-length gown.
Tara Sutaria's obsession for black went top-notch with this stunning outfit that she wore for a project on the shooting set.
Tara Sutaria aced the hot and sizzling look in a black bikini while modeling for luxury brand Dior.
Tara Sutaria grabbed eyeballs at Tadap premiere where she sizzled in a thigh-high slit black outfit. She left the hearts to flutter as she posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet.
