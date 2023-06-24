Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jun 24 ,2023
Tara Sutaria's white maxi dress sets monsoon style goals
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tara Sutaria radiates charm in a white maxi dress, embracing the essence of the monsoon season.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sporting a natural nude makeup look and flowing locks, the actress exudes elegance and simplicity.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Adding a touch of glamour, Tara accessorises her ensemble with chunky gold earrings, elevating her overall look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tara completes her monsoon-ready attire with stylish black footwear, combining fashion and functionality.
To accentuate her ensemble, Tara carries a black sling bag and holds an umbrella, perfecting her monsoon-inspired look with practical and stylish accessories.
Image: Varinder Chawla
