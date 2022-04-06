TATA Motors unveils new EV SUV concept Curvv; see details and pictures
Image: TATA Motors
Tata Motors on Wednesday introduced its latest concept electric vehicle (EV) SUV Curvv concept
Image: TATA Motors
Built with Generation 2 EV architecture, TATA Curvv supports a dual-motor setup with a strong aerodynamic theme.
Image: TATA Motors
The SUV has a smart interior packaging and integrates state-of-the-art onboard technologies.
Image: TATA Motors
Following production, the EV will offer a range of up to 500 km and will be followed by an internal combustion engine (ICE) version
Image: TATA Motors
The wheels have aero blade inserts to close up the open area and allow better airflow across the surfaces.
Image: TATA Motors
The front lower bumper has a grooved pattern, a theme that is repeated at the rear and on the wheels’ aero blade design.
Image: TATA Motors