Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Complete timeline of duo's coupledom
Image: Instagram/@joealwyntaylorswift
As per the report by Elle, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn first met at the Met Gala in 2016. A month after breaking up with Hiddleston the same year, Taylor Swift was also seen attending Alwyn’s movie screening.
Image: Instagram/@joealwyntaylorswift
A report about their dating emerged in November 2017 that revealed that they have been dating for a while.
Image: Instagram/@joealwyntaylorswift
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted together a couple of times. The singer hinted at their relationship by revealing that her single 'Gorgeous' was about Alwyn.
Image: Instagram/@joealwyntaylorswift
Later that year, the duo was spotted snuggling during an Ed Sheeran's concert while later posting similar photos on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@celeblover4real
In 2018, Joe Alwyn reiterated that he wanted to keep his private life private when asked about his relationship with the singer.
Image: Instagram/@joealwyntaylorswift
In March 2019, engagement rumours began to surface online followed by the couple being spotted on dates.
Image: Instagram/@joealwynandtaylorswift
In November 2019, Swift joined Alwyn for Thanksgiving while on December 26, 2019, they spent Christmas together.
Image: Instagram/@joealwyntaylorswift
January 1, 2020, the duo was spotted in the Maldives. Joe Alwyn later hinted at their affair by posting photos of Swift’s cat amid the lockdown.
Image: Instagram/@joealwyntaylorswift
In December 2020, Taylor Swift shut down engagement rumours but she was frequently spotted with Alwyn in public. They even attended a pre-Oscars party together.
Image: Instagram/@joealwyntaylorswift
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s engagement rumours sparked again on 1 July 2022, however, the official confirmation is still awaited.
Image: Instagram/@joealwyntaylorswift